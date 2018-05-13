Home The Sunday Standard

Dial 100 receives 25 distress calls from women every hour in Madya Pradesh

Twenty-Five distress calls every hour is not usual. More so, if the callers are girls and women who are unsafe both inside and outside their house even on Sundays in Madhya Pradesh.

BHOPAL: Twenty-Five distress calls every hour is not usual. More so, if the callers are girls and women who are unsafe both inside and outside their house even on Sundays in Madhya Pradesh.

An analysis of the data available with ‘Dial 100’ for this year’s February-April period show 35% distress calls were received on Sunday and Monday. Maximum calls were reported between 8 pm and 11 pm. In the first four months this year, the maximum calls (30,414) were registered in April.

When the February-April figure of 2018 is compared with the corresponding periods in 2016 and 2017, the data show a significant jump in percentage of distress calls. There is a significant 70% jump in 2017 as compared to the previous year’s number. The rise continues in 2018, with a 45% increase over the 2017 number.

On a daily average right from November 2015 to April 2018, girls and women made 584 distress calls regarding family disputes (347 calls daily), domestic violence (127 calls daily) , eve teasing (48 calls daily), beating of wives (24 calls daily) and kidnapping/attempted kidnapping (8 calls daily) to Dial 100. This means at least 25 distress calls every hour.

Also, counsellors received at least 8 calls daily seeking help for rape/attempted rape in the state where 4,882 and 5,300 sexual assaults were reported in 2016 and 2017. Over 5.32 lakh distress calls were reported from November 2015 to April 2018. Indore tops the list of distressed calls, followed by Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Sagar, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Satna and Betul.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Saxena, women-related Information/Events form a major chunk of distress calls being attended on a daily basis. “To ensure prompt response to the distress calls, we propose to add a fleet of another 500 First Response Vehicles (FRVs) to the existing 1000-strong FRV fleet in the months to come,” Saxena told The Sunday Standard.

