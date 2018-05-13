Rising complaints: JNU campus calls spell double trouble for Delhi Police

Ankur Sharma By

NEW DELHI: There has a been a major spike in police complaints made by both students and staff of Jawaharlal Nehru University, with officials saying they received a 104 calls or written complaints since January 1. Most of the complaints are related to misbehaviour, molestation and harassment. “JNU is now a major law and order issue for us. The students oppose deployment of police even outside the JNU campus,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

“The number of complaints filed by students and administration so far this year is almost 50 per cent more than the number of complaints filed by them during the same period last year,” he says, noting that the numbers are likely to increase further. Officials claim that in the first four months of this year, local police received 50 written complaints from the University, compared to 23 for the same period last year.

To cite just a few examples, on April 26, four female students filed police complaints after they found security staff clicking their photos from their personal mobile phones. “This is to bring to your kind notice that JNU security and high security officials are clicking photos of girls and boys from their personal camera and mobile phones in public places and school premises without consent. This unlawful action is a threat on our privacy and we are threatened that our photos will be uploaded to defame us,” the students said in their complaint.

A day later, two other female PhD students filed written complaints of physical assault and molestation against another student pursuing Media Studies, saying he had abused her and threatened to rape her.

On March 28, chief security officer Navin Yadav filed a complaint against a dozen students for allegedly blocking gate 1 of the School of Arts and Aesthetics and other buildings and misbehaving with the security staff on March 20 and 23. A case was registered in Vasant Kunj North Police station on April 7. Many other calls relate to students drinking in public on campus, and fights between students and taxi drivers over fares.