School claim on books for economically weaker section contested

The threat of derecognition by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) spurred a private school in Northeast Delhi to issue free books, stationery and uniforms to economically

Published: 13th May 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 09:08 AM

NEW DELHI: The threat of derecognition by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) spurred a private school in Northeast Delhi to issue free books, stationery and uniforms to economically weaker section (EWS) students. However, only three parents acknowledged to have received a call from the school to collect the books and uniforms while the school claimed to have addressed 9 of the 11 complaints received.

The government had sent a show-cause notice to Victor Public School in Maujpur on May 8, threatening to de-recognise it, for failing to comply with EWS norms. The action was taken after the parents of the students complained to CM Arvind Kejriwal during Janta Samvad at his residence.
The parents had earlier approached the DoE, which had directed the school to provide books and uniforms to the students. As the school failed to comply, the parents took their plea to the CM. The DoE then issued the notice to the school for “ repeatedly defying the lawful direction of the department and harassing the parents”. 

The school management claimed it had taken action to redress the parents’ complaints. “A show-cause notice has been issued to the school. Of the 11 complaints in our knowledge, nine have been resolved,” said Sharwan Kumar, the school manager. The management refused to answer any further query saying the school had sent its reply to the DoE and was waiting for its response. However, The Sunday Standard found out that at least 21 parents were denied the dues by the school and had complaint to the DoE.

Some of them also contacted two organisations working for the poor in the area — Mission Taleem and Dehleez — which compiled a list of such parents and sent a complaint to the Delhi government on their behalf.A statement issued by the Delhi government on Friday said the school has submitted to the DoE that it has “distributed the due to eight students by now and the process will go on until it covers all the eligible students.” 

However, a group of parents who had sent the complaint to the DoE said only three of the parents who had signed the complaint were contacted by the school. Of the 18 parents the SS contacted, two said they received the books and uniforms on May 10 while one confirmed to receive a call from the school, but couldn’t go to collect the items on that day. As many as 15 parents claimed they hadn’t been provided the free books and uniform. Rajinder and Imran Khan, whose children study in classes 6 and 2 respectively, said multiple excuses were made by the schools whenever they asked for free books and uniform.

