Home The Sunday Standard

Space crunch hits sales at Sunday book bazaar

Ram Balaji, a local book vendor, spends the Sunday in the sweltering heat at the parking area of Delhi Gate metro station since last few weeks. Its noon and he claims to have earned nothing.

Published: 13th May 2018 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Balaji sells books at the parking area of Delhi Gate metro station after book vendors were restricted to set up shops only from Golcha Cinema to Delight Cinema;

NEW DELHI: Ram Balaji, a local book vendor, spends the Sunday in the sweltering heat at the parking area of Delhi Gate metro station since last few weeks. Its noon and he claims to have earned nothing. He wonders if anyone would show up to buy the books he has neatly arranged on the floor of the parking lot.
After the closure of Delhi's famous weekly market in old city Daryaganj for five weeks — first in view of the Republic Day celebrations followed by the ASEAN summit — it reopened in February. Permission was granted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to the book vendors to set up their makeshift shops on every Sunday — but only from Golcha Cinema to Delight Cinema — a mere half of the earlier stretch. The civic body did not allow any make-shift shops on the Daryaganj pavement due to which many vendors have been finding it difficult to make the ends meet. 

Over 200 book vendors were asked to accommodate themselves in the permitted area, each  in 6x4 space. While many adjusted, some didn’t. Balaji is one among those who used to set up their shops outside the Golcha-Delight stretch. “I haven’t earned a rupee since morning. Earlier, when I used to sit at the Golcha-Delight stretch, I earned `4,000 to `5,000 by noon. But no one shows up at this side. Why would they (come here), in this heat?” he says.

 cloth vendors at the allotted stretch  | Express

 To add to our woes, now cloth and footwear vendors among others come set up their shops on the allotted stretch, says Qamar Saeed, president of Daryaganj Patri Sunday Book Bazaar Welfare Association. They (other vendors) move when MCD officials or police make rounds of the area, but return as soon as they leave, Saeed added.

Asha, a 60-year-old widow, has been setting up a shop at the Sunday book market for the past 20 years. Since the order, she has been sharing ‘her’ space with two other booksellers. She maintains it is difficult to work in the confined space. “It is necessary for us to make sure that all books get displayed well. These are not clothes, which when arranged beyond the allowed area, can be lifted up so easily. It takes time to pack them up,” she adds.

According to the vice president of Self-Employment Women Association (SEWA) Latta, requests were made to the NDMC on allotment of licence or identity cards to the book vendors as an assurance that their market won’t be disturbed by any. However, no call on the matter has been taken yet.
A senior officer from the NDMC said that authority is open on issuing licence or an ID card to the book vendors. However, this would be possible after Town Vending Committee is formed.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Court Hammer

District Legal Service Authority to assess threat, inform cops

105% increase in negative change in forest cover in Telangana since 2014

Question mark on ‘killer’ animals: Can’t be dogs, says wildlife expert

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate