BJP loses, democracy wins

NEW DELHI: At 3.55 pm on Saturday, two-day old Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa decided he did not want to face a floor test after all, and resigned, paving the way for the Congress-JD(S) combine to form the government. “I will not face confidence vote; I am going to resign” he declared. “I come from a background of struggle. I will lose nothing if I lose power... I am going straight to Governor’s house to give my resignation,” he announced. “Dear Kumaraswamy, I am a fighter and I will fight till my last breath,” he said, turning to the Congress-JDS combine chief ministerial candidate. But the party that wears its nationalism on its sleeve proved to be sore losers, with Yeddyurappa and his MLAs walking out of the House as the national anthem was being played.

In the evening, Kumaraswamy met Governor Vajubhai Vala and said he had been invited to form the government on Monday. The Congress may join the government. Addressing a hurriedly called Press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi Saturday evening, an elated Congress president Rahul Gandhi pledged to work with other Opposition parties to defeat the BJP in the 2019 national polls. “We have protected the voice of the people of Karnataka. We will do the same for every state. The Opposition, together in coordination, will beat the BJP.”

Attacking Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he said: “You have seen how PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah authorised purchase of Congress and JD-S MLAs. PM Modi doesn’t just indulge in corruption. He is corruption.” “PM Modi has to understand that he’s not bigger than the country, the democracy and the people of India. I hope the BJP chief has learnt a lesson from this. There are limits to your arrogance,” he said.

“I would like to thank Congress and JD-S workers, people of the state and Deve Gowdaji for saving the democracy. We will protect the voice of the people. We will fight to stop the BJP and RSS from destroying our institutions,” said Rahul.Non-Congress opposition leaders were quick to laud the win, with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declaring it as a victory for the anti-BJP front.

Week-long Drama

15 may

Poll results declared. BJP wins 104 seats, 8 short of majority. Cong (78) and JD-S (37) forge tie-up. Both BJP and Cong-JD(S) stake claim to form govt

16 may

Guv invites BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa to form govt, gives him 15 days to prove majority. Cong rushes to apex court which refuses to stay BSY’s swearing-in, but says govt formation will be subject to final outcome of petition

17 may

Yeddyurappa takes oath as CM

18 may

SC orders floor test on Saturday

19 may

Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of the floor test