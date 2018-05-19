Caught unawares by sudden notice, forces keep fingers crossed 

Sana Shakil By

NEW DELHI: Will the ceasefire be able to serve its purpose and restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir? Considering the fact that the militant outfits and Hurriyat leaders have not reciprocated, there may be reasons to be skeptical about the Home Ministry’s initiative. Adding to this is the deep suspicion of the forces, which suffered heavy losses during the first ceasefire in 2000 since the terror outfits did not stop carrying out attacks.

Senior officials in the Army and CRPF—the two main counter-insurgency forces deployed in the Valley—said the previous ceasefire was a well-thought out plan whereas this time, the forces were caught unawares.“Since last year, we have dominated Kashmir Valley and maintained an upper hand through our operations. But there is a feeling among the force that with this sudden decision, that synergy between CRPF, Army and police will be destroyed. Terror outfits will get time to regroup and mount stronger attacks. This has come as a bit of shock especially because the Army chief and the defence minister gave clear indications that ceasefire was not a possibility,” a senior CRPF officer said.

A retired army official said in 2000, feelers were sent to stakeholders—from politicians, Hurriyat, terror groups to security forces—well in advance.Talking about the present situation, a senior officer deployed in the Valley said the forces were keeping their fingers crossed. “This time, because we were not prepared for the ceasefire, we may not be able to fully exploit many of the leads we have about movements of the militants and their hideouts. We cannot go searching for terrorists until and unless they do something extreme. We have suddenly been pushed to the defensive,” he said.

Former CRPF chief Durga Prasad welcomed the cesaefiere announcement but said the forces will have to be on their toes. “It is great that the Centre is trying to extend an olive branch. But considering how terror groups like LeT have reacted to the truce, security forces can’t let their guard down. If the terrorists show extreme behaviour, the ceasefire won’t last.”