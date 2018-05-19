‘Ceasefire gives political process a chance’ 

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: The unilateral Ramzan ceasefire announced by the Centre at the behest of the All Party Meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has brought hope to Kashmiris who have been witnessing strife since 1989. It’s the third ceasefire in Kashmir’s 29-year-long history of terrorism and the earlier two, in July-August 2000 and November 2000-May 2001, were not successful.Zafar Akbar Bhat, who was Hizbul Mujahideen commander for central Kashmir when the terror group declared a ceasefire in July 2000, that was reciprocated by the Centre, told The Sunday Standard, “Ceasefire is a win-win situation for all. It does not mean surrender, victory or defeat for any party. You are giving peace a chance, which can lead to political process.”

Zafar, who is under house arrest, played a key role in the ceasefire and says the groundwork was done immediately after Kargil War. “Besides militants, we took the Hurriyat leadership into confidence while India and Pakistan were also in the know through back channels,” he said.Zafar said both the Army and terrorists respected the ceasefire. “Although Lashkar and other groups did not support it, they did not violate it either. The Army also apologized after one of our commanders was killed by troops on the night the ceasefire began.”

Such was the bonhomie that Hizbul militants and Army men played cricket in Kupwara!

However, it lasted for just 18 days as the Hizbul leadership attached conditions for the ceasefire’s continuation and the Centre rejected that. “The idea was to pave way for talks between the Government, separatists and militants. But unfortunately the ceasefire was sabotaged by anti-peace elements,” said Zafar, who now heads a separatist political party J&K Salvation Movement.

Sources said during the first round of talks between then Home Secretary Kamal Pande and five terrorists, he had proposed that if they needed to consult their chief Syed Salahuddin, he would be allowed to visit Kamaal Post in Uri, the last Indian Army post. However, the ceasefire ended before Pande and the ultras could meet again.

In November 2000, the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government announced a unilateral Ramzan ceasefire and extended it till May 31, 2001. Zafar said Hizbul did not respond to it because it came immediately after the first failed. “Had it come some months later, we may have responded positively to it”. He said the July 2000 ceasefire gave recognition to Hizbul as party to the Kashmir issue and the group’s leadership is wise enough today to take a call on this ceasefire.

In an apparent reference to Hurriyat leaders, Zafar said, “Leadership needs to be visionary.”

The separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have termed the ceasefire “cruel joke on people of Kashmir”. After their rejection, there is little chance of Hizbul reciprocating positively to the ceasefire. Imran Rahi, former deputy chief of Hizbul from 1990-1992, says the ceasefire is a temporary phase but results can be good.

“In order to make it (ceasefire) last, the government should also create conducive atmosphere for talks,” said Rahi, who along with three militant commanders had in 1996 started a dialogue with prime ministers Narasimha Rao and Deve Gowda, and with then Home Minister SB Chavan, despite criticism from Hurriyat and militant groups.Rahi said after announcing unilateral ceasefire, India should start dialogue with Pakistan after taking Kashmiri political and militant leadership into confidence. When asked what would be his suggestion to the militants, Rahi said, “Dialogue is better option than gun”.