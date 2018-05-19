Haryana school admission rules come up short against provisions of RTE Act

SANSKRITI TALWAR By

NEW DELHI: The Right to Education (RTE) Act prohibits conduct of admission tests, but Haryana government rules allow the same in defiance of the Central Act. Not just that, the rules regarding screening for admission allow elimination of academically weaker children, especially from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), denying them the right to education.

Every year, the Directorate of Elementary Education, Haryana, releases a schedule for admission in Class 2 and above under Rule 134-A of Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, amended in 2013, for the EWS and Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories. The schedule includes the ‘date of conducting assessment test’.

Rule 134-A states that recognised private schools shall reserve 10 per cent seats for “meritorious” students belonging to the EWS and BPL categories. The school shall charge fee from these students at the same rate as charged in government schools.

Lawyers and education activists say although the rule allows reservation for EWS children for admission in Class 2 and above (except Class 11)—under RTE, the EWS quota, though 25 per cent, is only for admission at the entry level, i.e. from nursery to class 1—some provisions are objectionable under the RTE Act.Section 13 of RTE Act has provisions “to ensure that schools adopt an admission procedure that is non-discriminatory, rational and transparent and that schools do not subject children and their parents to admission tests and interviews”.

The Act states, “The guidelines issued under Section 35(1), therefore, explicitly state that tests and interviews are generally a tool for profiling and eliminating children, and therefore screening to assess a child’s ‘intelligence should be prohibited.”However, advocate Khagesh B. Jha said Haryana’s Rule 134-A allows such profiling. “The Rule mentions ‘meritorious’ and for the same, screening is required, which is prohibited under Section 13 of the RTE Act,” said Jha, who has been raising issues related to education in Delhi High Court.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal said conducting admission test was an offence under RTE. “Every child is deemed to be meritorious and no screening of any sort is permissible as it goes against the spirit of the RTE Act,” he said. The schedule for admission released by Haryana’s Directorate of Elementary Education for Class 2-8 specifically says that the state is holding test under Rule 134-A. Since the RTE Act prevails over all other state laws, the ‘conduction of assessment test’ is in violation in the spirit of the central law, said Shijoy Varughese, member of Indus Action, a policy implementation organisation, who works with five state governemnts in the implementation of RTE Act.

Auto driver Santosh Gupta’s son and daughter, seeking admission in Class 9 and 7 respectively, appeared for the assessment test at a private school in April, but only one qualified.Ekramul Haque from Mission Taleem, an organisation working to help EWS category children enroll in schools, said parents are already asked to produce so many unnecessary documents for admission under EWS quota; the test is an additional headache. The Sunday Standard tried contacting Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma and DoE, Faridabad, but none responded.