PU, degree applications at Bangalore varsity have no room for transgenders

Despite there being a reservation for transgender candidates at Bangalore University for postgraduate courses, there is no encouragement for them at the undergraduate and pre-university levels.

Published: 19th May 2018 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU:Despite there being a reservation for transgender candidates at Bangalore University for postgraduate courses, there is no encouragement for them at the undergraduate and pre-university levels.
Currently, admissions for first-year pre-university courses and undergraduate courses are being held in the state, but a look at the  application forms reveals there is no option for transgenders. In the application, there are only two options for gender — male and female.

Interestingly, the state department of pre-university education allows transgender students to appear for exams as private candidates, but there is no opportunity for them to study as regular students. “There are many candidates interested in pursuing higher education. Unfortunately, one cannot apply at PU colleges as there is no mention about the third gender in the application forms,” said one of the transgender activists from the city.

“We have been demanding reservation in education since several years, but only Bangalore University was sensitive enough to respond to our demand and give reservation in postgraduate studies. But, as there are no opportunities to study PU and degree courses like regular students, many are holding back,” said the activist.

Bangalore University has given reservation for transgenders since 2010. The reserved seats for transgenders  in each PG course will be available under supernumerary quota and are non-transferable. Talking about the importance of giving reservation at UG and PUC  level, Prof B K Ravi, registrar of Bangalore University, said, “Despite giving reservation, we have not received any application under the  category. I strongly feel that there should be encouragement at PUC and degree level for them to get into postgraduate courses.”

Some teachers said there are no opportunities for transgender students at undergraduate level.
C Shikha, director PUE department, said, “I will look into the issue and resolve the issue in application.”

