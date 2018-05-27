Home The Sunday Standard

A walk in the clouds

Deeya Bajaj, 24, and her father Ajeet Bajaj, 53, reached the summit of Mount Everest just in time to witness a magical sunrise on May 16 morning after a difficult journey.

Published: 27th May 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

(Above) Ajeet and Deeya Bajaj at the summit of Mount Everest on May 16; (Below) the duo at home in Gurugram | Parveen Negi

NEW DELHI:  Deeya Bajaj, 24, and her father Ajeet Bajaj, 53, reached the summit of Mount Everest just in time to witness a magical sunrise on May 16 morning after a difficult journey.Deeya was taking her final steps towards the highest point on earth as the sun was rising. It was only after 15 minutes when Ajeet rejoined her, and at 4.45 am they became the first Indian father-daughter duo to conquer the Everest. “It was beautiful. So gorgeous,” Deeya recalled, “To be there, with my dad, was absolutely fantastic.”“It was emotional for both of us, and pulling out the national flag and planting it proudly at the highest peak gave us an inexplicable joy,” said Ajeet. 

“But a minute after that happened, we realised the journey hadn’t ended yet. We had to go down to the base camp near Rombuk Monastery in Tibet. Going up is optional, but going back is not. We both discussed that we had to be really careful because otherwise, the consequence could be bad,” Ajeet added. 
For Deeya, a graduate from the Cornell University in New York, and her father, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2012 for his contribution to the growth of adventure tourism, it all began a year back at a gym in Delhi where the two started their training. Swimming, running etc. became part of their routine, they claim. They also went for four trial expeditions—two in Ladakh (August 2017 and February 2018) and one each in France (January 2018) and Nepal (December 2017). 

“Quitting never came to our 
mind, it was never an option,” Ajeet said. However, there were certainly moments of doubt, like Deeya claims on May 14, when the gusting winds travelling at a speed of 40-60 km/hr hit their tent, she asked herself why they were doing it.“The wind conditions were horrible and we were worried that either the tent would fall apart or we would get blown off. We couldn’t even have dinner that night. It was very cold too. Next morning, luckily, the weather was normal and we were able to continue our journey up,” said Ajeet. 

This is not their first time in setting records. Ajeet has been into adventure sports for over three decades now. He was the first Indian to ski to the North Pole, the South Pole. In 2012, Ajeet and Deeya became the first Indians to ski across the Greenland Ice Cap. The feat was entered in the Limca Book of World Records. This expedition was Deeya’s idea driven by a wish to spread awareness about gender equality.
 “I would like to tell all parents to love their girls just as their boys. To make the country a much better place, we must leverage the strengths and values women and girls as well,” Ajeet asserted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mount Everest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale