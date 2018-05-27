Home The Sunday Standard

AAP government to revisit proposal for building new juvenile home in Delhi

The Delhi government's finance department has shot down the Women and Child Development Ministry’s proposal for construction of a new building to house juveniles in conflict with law. 

Published: 27th May 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government's finance department has shot down the Women and Child Development Ministry’s proposal for construction of a new building to house juveniles in conflict with law. As per the documents accessed, the proposed project has the capacity to accommodate only 225 children, whereas the real number is far more. Therefore in a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee held on May 15 under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the WCD Ministry was asked to revisit the proposal. 

“After due deliberations, the proposal was deferred by the Committee and the administrative department was directed to re-visit the proposal keeping in view all futuristic requirements,” said an official present in the meeting on condition of anonymity. The proposal for the new complex was pushed by the Juvenile Justice Committee which was set up by the Delhi High Court after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the findings of a team of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). 

The DCPCR team, which had received reports of drug and sexual abuse at a facility, had carried out a surprise inspection of juvenile home in Jahangirpuri in December last year, found the building lacking basic amenities. Consequently, the High Court asked the Public Works Department, WCD Ministry and the Finance Committee to fast-track the construction of a new home. 

The proposed project worth Rs 19 crore was to come up in Narela on an urgent basis. However, even six months after the court’s direction, it has not even been finalised on paper. “There is a lot of work that is needed to be done in the field of juvenile correctional homes. But the attitude of officials and the lack of vision hurt our cause. If the government is planning to take some new steps, then they should seriously work on it,” said Satya Prakash, programme manager of FXB India Suraksha Childline India Foundation.

Young and troubled

  • The national capital currently has three observation homes for boys and one for girls
  • As per the National Crime Records Bureau data, the number of crimes allegedly committed by juveniles in 2016 was 2,499
  • The total number of juveniles apprehended by Delhi Police in 2016 was 3,808
  • In 2016, 480 juveniles were sent to observation homes in Delhi
Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
juvenile home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale