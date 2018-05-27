Congress withers in Nagaland: No candidate in Lok Sabha by-election

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: From ruling Nagaland for most part since its statehood in 1963 to not fielding a candidate for the May 28 bypoll for the state’s lone Lok Sabha seat— the downslide of the Congress cannot be starker. The slide began in 2003 when the Naga People’s Front (NPF) formed the government with BJP help. Then came defeats in 2008 and 2013. In this year’s Assembly election, it failed to even open its account.

Nagaland Congress chief K Therie claimed the Congress did not field a candidate for the bypoll as the general election is only a few months away. “We had earlier proposed to the NPF for fielding a combined Opposition candidate to uphold the principles of secularism and democracy. The NPF has gone ahead and announced its candidate after having agreed in-principle to our proposal.”

The bypoll will take place as Neiphiu Rio vacated his seat to take over as Chief Minister.

Therie says the Congress still enjoys public support but the state unit is not getting its due from the central leadership. “Before the Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi did not campaign even for a day... None of our national leaders came.” But, Therie is optimistic that the party will revive. “By next election, it will be in a formidable position as people have tried and tested NPF and they are not happy with the PDA either.”