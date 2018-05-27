Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Municipal Council to organise 8-km race to mark World Bicycle Day

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has extended invites to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to take part in an event organised by it in Central Delhi.

Published: 27th May 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  As the worldwide promotion of cycling entered an all new phase with the United Nations declaring June 3 as International World Bicycle Day, the national capital will witness a large scale cycle race to mark the day. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has extended invites to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to take part in an event organised by it in Central Delhi.

“We aim to motivate people towards fitness. Awareness would be created about the multiple societal benefits of using the bicycle for transport and leisure. This would be happening for the first time at such a large scale,” said an NDMC official.

According to the official, the eight-kilometre race will  commence from Connaught Place and conclude at 11, Teen Murti Marg. The agency has floated a tender in this regard to hire 2,000 bicycles, which would be available for a minimal rent. Interested citizens can register themselves online with NDMC. “This is a very good initiative, I am very excited about this and will definitely take part in the race. Cycling is a very good way to connect with people while doing physical activity,” said bicycle enthusiast Siddharth Ahuja.
A similar event has been planned in Berlin and New York to mark the day.  

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Municipal Council World Bicycle Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale