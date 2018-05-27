Delhi Municipal Council to organise 8-km race to mark World Bicycle Day

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: As the worldwide promotion of cycling entered an all new phase with the United Nations declaring June 3 as International World Bicycle Day, the national capital will witness a large scale cycle race to mark the day. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has extended invites to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to take part in an event organised by it in Central Delhi.

“We aim to motivate people towards fitness. Awareness would be created about the multiple societal benefits of using the bicycle for transport and leisure. This would be happening for the first time at such a large scale,” said an NDMC official.

According to the official, the eight-kilometre race will commence from Connaught Place and conclude at 11, Teen Murti Marg. The agency has floated a tender in this regard to hire 2,000 bicycles, which would be available for a minimal rent. Interested citizens can register themselves online with NDMC. “This is a very good initiative, I am very excited about this and will definitely take part in the race. Cycling is a very good way to connect with people while doing physical activity,” said bicycle enthusiast Siddharth Ahuja.

A similar event has been planned in Berlin and New York to mark the day.