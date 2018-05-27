Former Assam cop gets his maths right, turns teacher

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: A top cop is following in the footsteps of the state’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi and legendary singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika. Since shedding his khakis on April 30, Mukesh Sahay hasn’t gone for a typical post-retirement sinecure like many IPS officers do. Instead, he has opted to be a teacher, a profession he has always loved.

The former Director General of Police now teaches mathematics to Class XII students of the government-run Sonaram Higher Secondary School in Guwahati. Both Bordoloi and Hazarika served as teachers in the prestigious school.Exactly a week after retirement, the Bihar-born 1984-batch IPS officer volunteered to teach math in Classes XI and XII as the school did not have a teacher then. “Last year, the school invited me as chief guest for a programme. I learnt then that it didn’t have a math teacher. So, I made a commitment that I would try to help the school a bit. I am teaching the students for pleasure,” Sahay told The Sunday Standard.

There are 11 students who have math as a subject in Class XII. The former DGP takes one class a day, which extends for anything between one and two hours. At 11.30 am sharp, he is at the school.

“I want the students to develop an interest in the subject and understand its intricacies. Some are doing very well but it is too early to comment. I feel happy to see the students taking an interest,” he said.

Sahay is a post-graduate in physics with math and statistics as his two other subjects. He earned a law degree in the late 1990s when he was with the CBI.

“I was one of the officers who helped set up the CBI training academy in Ghaziabad, which is now a centre of excellence. During that period, I underwent training in India as well as abroad to become a police trainer — a trainer in police subjects. So, that is basically educating people. Those things have helped me. What I am doing now is not teaching but helping people understand a subject,” the easy-going officer said.

The school’s principal, Dwijendra Nath Borthakur, said the students liked Sahay’s style of teaching. “I attended a few of his classes. He teaches like a professional teacher. The students are inspired and they have realised they will have to study hard as such a high-ranking retired officer is extending his service for their betterment,” he said.

Borthakur said if more retired officers did what Sahay was doing, it would encourage the students. Even if 10 of the many officers who retire every year chipped in, the education system would improve, he added. “I believe student enrolment in the higher secondary section will increase next year. This is a plus point for us. Sahay’s initial plan was to teach for a month. Now, he seems in no mood to discontinue. A new batch of Class XI students is coming soon. He is keen to teach them.”

The students are also pleased to have got such a high-ranking retired government official as their teacher.

“Last year, we didn’t have a maths teacher. Now that he is teaching the subject, it will no doubt benefit us a lot. We are inspired that a retired DGP has volunteered to educate us to ensure that we have a bright future,” Uzer Saify, a Class XII student, said.Sahay had a fairly successful tenure as DGP. There wasn’t a single major incident of violence during his tenure