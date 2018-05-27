Home The Sunday Standard

Former Assam cop gets his maths right, turns teacher

The former Director General of Police now teaches mathematics to Class XII students of the government-run Sonaram Higher Secondary School in Guwahati.

Published: 27th May 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Sahay teaching maths to Class XII students of government-run Sonaram Higher Secondary School in Guwahati | Express

GUWAHATI: A   top cop is following in the footsteps of the state’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi and legendary singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika. Since shedding his khakis on April 30, Mukesh Sahay hasn’t gone for a typical post-retirement sinecure like many IPS officers do. Instead, he has opted to be a teacher, a profession he has always loved.

The former Director General of Police now teaches mathematics to Class XII students of the government-run Sonaram Higher Secondary School in Guwahati. Both Bordoloi and Hazarika served as teachers in the prestigious school.Exactly a week after retirement, the Bihar-born 1984-batch IPS officer volunteered to teach math in Classes XI and XII as the school did not have a teacher then. “Last year, the school invited me as chief guest for a programme. I learnt then that it didn’t have a math teacher. So, I made a commitment that I would try to help the school a bit. I am teaching the students for pleasure,” Sahay told The Sunday Standard.

There are 11 students who have math as a subject in Class XII. The former DGP takes one class a day, which extends for anything between one and two hours. At 11.30 am sharp, he is at the school.
“I want the students to develop an interest in the subject and understand its intricacies. Some are doing very well but it is too early to comment. I feel happy to see the students taking an interest,” he said.
Sahay is a post-graduate in physics with math and statistics as his two other subjects. He earned a law degree in the late 1990s when he was with the CBI.

“I was one of the officers who helped set up the CBI training academy in Ghaziabad, which is now a centre of excellence. During that period, I underwent training in India as well as abroad to become a police trainer — a trainer in police subjects. So, that is basically educating people. Those things have helped me. What I am doing now is not teaching but helping people understand a subject,” the easy-going officer said.
The school’s principal, Dwijendra Nath Borthakur, said the students liked Sahay’s style of teaching. “I attended a few of his classes. He teaches like a professional teacher. The students are inspired and they have realised they will have to study hard as such a high-ranking retired officer is extending his service for their betterment,” he said. 

Borthakur said if more retired officers did what Sahay was doing, it would encourage the students. Even if 10 of the many officers who retire every year chipped in, the education system would improve, he added. “I believe student enrolment in the higher secondary section will increase next year. This is a plus point for us. Sahay’s initial plan was to teach for a month. Now, he seems in no mood to discontinue. A new batch of Class XI students is coming soon. He is keen to teach them.”

The students are also pleased to have got such a high-ranking retired government official as their teacher. 
“Last year, we didn’t have a maths teacher. Now that he is teaching the subject, it will no doubt benefit us a lot. We are inspired that a retired DGP has volunteered to educate us to ensure that we have a bright future,” Uzer Saify, a Class XII student, said.Sahay had a fairly successful tenure as DGP. There wasn’t a single major incident of violence during his tenure

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam cop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale