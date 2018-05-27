OBC, minority push in Congress to revive party

Amit Agnihotri By

NEW DELHI: Keen to revive the Congress in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi is planning to win over OBCs and minorities through key AICC appointments.UP is significant for Rahul’s 2019 strategy as the state sends the highest number of 80 members to the Lok Sabha. Besides Rahul, who represents Amethi, his mother and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli, are the only two Congress members in the Lower House from the state.

Rahul recently named Keshav Chand Yadav, who hails from Deoria, as the Youth Congress chief and brought in former Jaunpur MLA Nadeem Javed as the AICC minority department head. Both Yadav and Javed belong to eastern UP.The Congress hopes the two faces will help the party make inroads into the OBC and the minority communities—which constitute about 45 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, of UP’s population—which traditionally voted for the party but have shifted to the Samajwadi Party over the past two decades.

In order to send a message to the OBCs, Rahul has also created a new department in the AICC and made lone Chhattisgarh MP Tamradhwaj Sahu its chairman. Congress insiders said they were worried over losing the OBC and minority voters to the SP, with whom Rahul had joined hands for the 2017 Assembly polls. But the pact reduced the party’s tally from 28 of the 403 seats in 2012 to just seven. Though Rahul is open to a larger anti-BJP alliance involving the SP, BSP and RLD for the 2019 national elections, he is also concerned about strengthening the Congress base in UP.

A party strategist said the Congress is supporting the joint Opposition candidate in the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll despite, but that doesn’t mean it has no ambition to grow in the state. “The political dynamics in the state has changed since last year. We need to tweak our strategy accordingly while not letting go of the long-term goal,” said a senior AICC functionary.