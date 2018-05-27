Home The Sunday Standard

Power blues beset many in 'fully electrified' Bihar villages

Even though Bihar CM announced earlier this month that all 39,073 villages in the state had been electrified, the ground reality is a far cry from the claims.

Published: 27th May 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

PATNA: Every afternoon, Asharfi Raut hands his mobile phone and those of two family members along with Rs 15 to someone in the village who visits a nearby marketplace to get the phones’ batteries charged. “The man who gets it done for me asks for nothing in return,” says a smiling 75-year-old Raut, resident of Musahar Toli in Rasulpur panchayat of Bihar’s Saran district. It is a daily ritual for nearly 250 families living in the village. They do not mind paying Rs 5 for a single charging of mobile phone. 

While they manage to get their phone batteries charged, fans, electric light and television are luxuries for these people as their village, like thousand others across Bihar, is yet to be electrified. Electrification work in Musahar Toli was to be completed last year, but the authorities have just erected the poles so far. “There is no urgency shown by the officials to electrify the village.

After several reminders, they have finally added wires on the electric poles, but we do not know when our homes will get electricity,” said Rasulpur mukhia (elected village headman) Arvind Kumar Singh.

Even though Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced earlier this month that all 39,073 villages and 1,06,249 tolas (sub-units in villages) in the state had been electrified, the ground reality is a far cry from the claims. Kumar’s announcement came a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that electrification of the entire country was complete after electricity reached Leisang village in Manipur.

Nitish, who had launched the ‘Har Ghar Bijli Lagatar’ scheme on November 15, 2016, said ‘lalten’ (lantern) and ‘dhibri’ (oil lamp) would cease to exist in Bihar soon. The statement was a veiled jibe at the RJD, the main Opposition party whose election symbol is lantern. But hundreds of villages in the state are still dependent on lanterns.Even in many electrified villages, more than half the households are yet to be electrified.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Electrification Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale