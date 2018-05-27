Home The Sunday Standard

Take a bow-wow! Street dogs keep 'joint family' alive and kicking

The 'big Indian joint family' may have disintegrated in human homes, but it still thrives on the streets — in the canine world.

Anandita Bhadra, lead researcher

NEW DELHI:  The ‘big Indian joint family’ may have disintegrated in human homes, but it still thrives on the streets — in the canine world. Pups are cared for not only by their mothers — as has been widely believed — but are jointly nurtured by their putative fathers, grandmothers and aunts, apart from mothers, a five-year-long study of parental care among street dogs has revealed.The finding has, for the first time, confirmed joint family-type behavioural pattern displayed by street dogs. The study by behavioural biologists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, also found that putative fathers spend as much time on pup care as mothers, much more than the allomothers or aunts. 

“This was fascinating. Then, we probed into our data deeper, which revealed that though mother and putative father (a female dog has multiple sexual partners like males and it is not confirmed who biologically fathered a particular pup) spend equal time in nurturing pups, they invest in different behaviour,” said Anandita Bhadra, lead researcher of the study titled The Great Indian Joint Families of Free Ranging Dogs.

“So, while the mothers spent most of the time in nursing, feeding and grooming, the putative fathers spent most of the time in playing with the pups and protecting them. This suggests different parental roles within the family group,” Bhadra, who specialises in canine studies, said.Researchers said as dogs have descended from wolves, and free-ranging dogs provide the perfect model system to understand their evolution, which cannot be done by studying pets of the artificially produced breeds.

Biologists feel that the study is important as it sheds light on a flexible social system, which might have helped dogs to survive in the human jungle.Free-ranging or street dogs comprise of 70-80 per cent of the world’s dog population and represent a condition in which dogs exist as naturally breeding populations. The study is based on field-based observations to collect behavioural data from 15 dog groups in West Bengal, over a span of four denning seasons from 2010 to 2015.  

The findings noted that while maternal care was indeed the predominant form of care received by pups, allocare by both males and females was equally common and included both active and passive forms of care. “Though allocare by females was observed at a significantly lower level than maternal care, the overall levels of care provided by the putative fathers was surprisingly comparable to that of the mothers, and much higher than that provided by the allomothers,” it said. 

