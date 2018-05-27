The classic continues to create drama

Ayesha Singh By

NEW DELHI: Shhhhhhhhh...And with that crisp reverberating command, the room quietens at once. All eyes are on stage where Vikalp Mudgal, the Co-Director of 12 Angry Men, a play by American film and television writer Reginald Rose, is sitting holding a look of ‘I mean business here’. He is only tough on the outside, we realise later.

In reality, he feels real human emotions of anxiety and uncertainly but he conceals them well. He is also an actor afterall. When the clock ticks five on the afternoon of May 27, the actors will take their chairs at the Canvas Laugh Club in Noida to enact a narrative that’s no laughing matter.

The 12 men (actors) in the play have been beckoned to deliberate on a homicide trial. Their unanimous decision could save a boy’s life or send them to the electric chair.

We sit through the rehearsals to watch the play don its dramatic colours. It’s interesting to note how each character in the play is a study of raw human emotions, behaviours, notions and perceptions, each driven by their individualistic impulses. As they take their seat, the expression on their face range from brooding to dead pan. They have a grave task before them and each understands what’s at stake.

Stills from the play 12 Angry Men

All the 12 actors here belong to Akshara Theatre’s repertory. They’ve been trained for perfection. With every slip, their inner voice becomes even more demanding, and they remind themselves that the rehearsals won’t last forever. They must pull the plug on even the slightest solecisms.

“There is no room for error even though I know it’s human to make mistakes. That’s when I have to put on my tough side and demand perfection. My team cooperate with me unconditionally helping me serve my role as a director better,” says Mudgal.

12 Angry Men has been a favourite of actors and theatre groups for eons. Something about the way in which the parts are written makes the plot a riveting one. The way Akshara has treated the story calls for a special mention has it has avoided circumlocution that tends to uproot the focus from the acting.

The play is also a study of personalities. From the aggressive to the demure, from the dissenting to the indifferent, the room comes replete with things one can easily relate to. Each juror comes with their emotional burden. Just because they are on a jury doesn’t make them any different from us.

For many of the cast members, this is the first courtroom drama they’ve experienced, but for Mudgal, it is an everyday reality. He is a lawyer too, who has been acting even before he became a legal practitioner. “Real court rooms are very similar to what we are re-creating. There is good amount of performance there too, afterall you’re using your body, voice and words to prove a point, exactly what you’re doing here,” he says.

It has been necessary for Mudgal to scratch his creative itch by using his faculties to unite for a larger purpose—to find meaningful ways of using his spirit to rejoice in the artistic fortune that he has developed over the years. We see the same zeal in the other actors performing in the play. Nothing sets them back. They are 12 angry men who are ‘acting’ in the courtroom of life too.May 27, at 5 pm, Canvas Laugh Club, Noida. Tickets priced `400 are available on Bookmyshow.com/venue.