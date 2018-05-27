War and peace: Different tunes Liberation Front of Assam factions sing

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: After waging an armed struggle for close to 40 years, insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (Ulfa) is on the verge of signing a final accord with the Centre. However, that may not necessarily resolve the issue once and for all as the Ulfa (Independent), a faction led by the elusive Paresh Baruah, is still out of purview of the peace talks.

The Ulfa (Independent) operates from Myanmar, where several insurgent groups of the north-east have camps. Baruah has always maintained that he will participate in the peace talks only if sovereignty of Assam is on the agenda. The police claim the faction is now left with around 150 cadres, but the outfit is active in eastern Assam and has proved that it is not a spent force, by occasionally carrying out attacks on security forces.

The Ulfa (pro-talks faction) is made up of topmost leaders of the undivided extremist group who were arrested in Bangladesh a few years ago and handed over to India. Its general secretary Anup Chetia agreed that the problem would remain if Baruah is not involved in talks.

“We want Baruah to come to the negotiating table. The Government of India wants it. We have for long been saying he should join the talks. If he does so, it will be in the interests of the state,” Chetia said.

After the latest round of peace parleys with government representatives in New Delhi recently, Ulfa pro-talks faction leaders said they were optimistic about settling the issue before the next Lok Sabha elections. Consequent upon that, the organisation would be disbanded, they said.“There are issues on which the Centre has to see eye-to-eye with us. In some cases, there could be legal complications and the government will examine them. We are confident the issue will be resolved by next Lok Sabha polls,” Chetia said.