Home The Sunday Standard

Acid attack survivors to grace Kali Puja in Kolkata

The puja committee has designed a bold poster in which the face of an acid attack victim has been juxtaposed alongside an image of Goddess Kali.

Published: 04th November 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of the Kali Puja at Dhakuria Tarun Mahal | Express

KOLKATA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in West Bengal, a Kali Puja committee at Dhakuria in south Kolkata would be inaugurated by six acid attack survivors who would then be imparted livelihood skills to ensure that they find jobs for a secure and dignified living.Dhakuria’s Tarun Mahal Kali Puja will be inaugurated by six acid attack survivors — Jhuma Sarkar, Sutapa Das, Sujata Swarnakar, Kakoli Das, Sanchayita Yadav and Sahanara Khatoon — on November 4. 

The puja committee has designed a bold poster in which the face of an acid attack victim has been juxtaposed alongside an image of Goddess Kali.Speaking about the initiative, Dhakuria Tarun Mahal secretary Sarbajit Sengupta said, “We took the decision collectively to bring light into the lives of the people who have otherwise been pushed into darkness by the society.”

The move comes close to another south Kolkata club inviting an acid attack survivor to be part of Durga Puja celebrations, while a fashion show exclusively for acid attack victims was held in the beginning of October.Though hailing from diverse backgrounds and places across south Bengal, the six acid attack survivors have something in common: they had all rejected the proposals of stalkers.

“It is a welcome initiative in integrating us with the society which has pushed us to the margins for no fault of ours. As I am keen on learning computer basics, I would be trained accordingly. Other victims, who lost vision after falling prey to acid attacks, will be trained to make eatables, while another victim who wasn’t allowed into school after an acid attack, will be imparted education. It (the training in livelihood skills) will make us independent and less dependant on others to get by,” Sanchayita Yadav, an acid attack survivor, said.

Narrating the insecurities of the acid attack survivors, she added: “Several acid attack survivors were turned away from their in-laws’ place and are currently living with their parents. However, after their parents’ death, one wonders if their brothers will take care of them. Hence, it is vital that they learn to fend for themselves.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kali pujo Celebrations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp