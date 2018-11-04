Power of Purity

Nikita Sharma By

There were times when there used to be no creams and moisturisers, and home-made oils were the remedy for everything, from dry skin to frizzy hair to small injuries. While oils are making their way back into the markets with people going back to the basics, it’s again that time of the year when we start looking for the best nourishment for our body to prepare it for the dry, chilly weather.

The Unprocessed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil by Just Herbs is the perfect gift of nature one can rely on. Its light fragrance takes me to my childhood days. Not only the scent is good, the organic cold-pressed oil in its purest form, works wonders.

The oil can be used on skin, including the face if you have dry skin, post bath and before going to bed. It leaves the skin smooth, moisturised and glowing. It also helps get rid of bug/mosquito bite scars. A twice-a-week massage is a good idea to keep tresses nourished. I’ve found my buddy for the winter, have you?