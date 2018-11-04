Home The Sunday Standard

Winds of change sweeping through judiciary

Justice Gogoi also ordered listing of criminal matters every Wednesday and Thursday before at least five Supreme Court Benches for early disposal.

Published: 04th November 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who completed one month in office as Chief Justice of India (CJI), is a satisfied man, as many of the administrative changes he brought about in the short span of time, have started yielding results. For instance, Court Number 1 always saw a host of lawyers, litigants, interns, clerks and journalists crowding it. However, since the day Justice Gogoi took over, things have changed for the better and there is less overcrowding. The first thing the CJI did was to stop out-of-turn listing of cases which took nearly an hour at the beginning of each work day and resulted in delays in other hearings.

Justice Gogoi also ordered listing of criminal matters every Wednesday and Thursday before at least five Supreme Court Benches for early disposal. Earlier, on an average, 1,000 fresh cases were filed every week for hearing on Monday and Friday, which meant a little over 40 cases each to handle for the 11 functioning Benches.

But with the recent appointments taking the present strength of judges up to 28 from the earlier 24, 14 Benches will be available to dispose cases swiftly.

ALSO READ | After CJI Ranjan Gogoi's suggestion, judges stop taking leave from court

The CJI also asked chief justices and senior high court judges not to take leave on working days in an effort to reduce the massive pendency.

He also discouraged judges from attending seminars on working days.“The Indian judiciary is facing a tough time, but with these little administrative changes, I am hoping change will be visible soon. Discipline of judges is another area that we should work on to achieve targets,” said senior advocate Amit Sharma. 

The CJI also took note of the fact that many judges do not read case files before coming to court. He made it clear to all HC chief ustices of all HCs that this work culture would have to change with immediate effect.Ever mindful of the huge backlog of 3 crore cases, Justice Gogoi is also reviewing the pendency status every third week. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp