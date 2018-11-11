Home The Sunday Standard

30 per cent rise in respiratory diseases: Doctors

According to health experts, there is a “dose-response relationship” between air pollution and the number of patients. 

Published: 11th November 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File)

NEW DELHI: As pollution in the National Capital rose to ‘severe-plus emergency’ a day after revellers let off fireworks way past the deadline on Diwali night, hospitals in the capital inevitably reported a rise in cases of respiratory illness.

According to health experts, there is a “dose-response relationship” between air pollution and the number of patients. 

In other words, with the increase in the intensity and duration of exposure to air pollutants, the cases of respiratory problems go up.

The levels of air pollutant PM 2.5 (particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter), which can enter deep into the lungs, shot up to such a level that it not only worsened asthma and other respiratory problems but many healthy people also complained of unease, health experts said.

“At least 30 per cent rise in cases of respiratory diseases was observed since Diwali. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, a chronic inflammatory lung disease, and Bronchial asthma are the most common respiratory illness. Their symptoms increase with the rise in pollution,” said  Dr Yogesh Kushwaha, HOD, Medicine, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“Once the pollution increases during this period, a consistent rise in the number of patients suffering respiratory illness is reported. Patients complain of symptoms such as chest tightness, wheezing, coughing and more. Children, elderly and those suffering from heart diseases are the most vulnerable,” said Dr Karan Madan, assistant professor, department of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorder, AIIMS.  “A 20-30% rise in patients with acute respiratory problems was reported last week.”
At RML Hospital, an average 7% rise of cases of respiratory illness was noticed immediately after Diwali, a senior doctor said.

Doctors advised residents to use masks, air purifiers and avoid smoking. On the broader side, they are of the opinion that the government agencies should work towards reducing air pollution at their source of emission.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
respiratory diseases Rise in Respiratory Disease Delhi pollution pollution in Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp