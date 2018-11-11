30 per cent rise in respiratory diseases: Doctors

SANSKRITI TALWAR By

NEW DELHI: As pollution in the National Capital rose to ‘severe-plus emergency’ a day after revellers let off fireworks way past the deadline on Diwali night, hospitals in the capital inevitably reported a rise in cases of respiratory illness.

According to health experts, there is a “dose-response relationship” between air pollution and the number of patients.

In other words, with the increase in the intensity and duration of exposure to air pollutants, the cases of respiratory problems go up.

The levels of air pollutant PM 2.5 (particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter), which can enter deep into the lungs, shot up to such a level that it not only worsened asthma and other respiratory problems but many healthy people also complained of unease, health experts said.

“At least 30 per cent rise in cases of respiratory diseases was observed since Diwali. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, a chronic inflammatory lung disease, and Bronchial asthma are the most common respiratory illness. Their symptoms increase with the rise in pollution,” said Dr Yogesh Kushwaha, HOD, Medicine, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“Once the pollution increases during this period, a consistent rise in the number of patients suffering respiratory illness is reported. Patients complain of symptoms such as chest tightness, wheezing, coughing and more. Children, elderly and those suffering from heart diseases are the most vulnerable,” said Dr Karan Madan, assistant professor, department of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorder, AIIMS. “A 20-30% rise in patients with acute respiratory problems was reported last week.”

At RML Hospital, an average 7% rise of cases of respiratory illness was noticed immediately after Diwali, a senior doctor said.

Doctors advised residents to use masks, air purifiers and avoid smoking. On the broader side, they are of the opinion that the government agencies should work towards reducing air pollution at their source of emission.