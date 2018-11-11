Hyderabad-Karnataka’s education sector has got boost in past six years

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

KALABURAGI: With an intention to remove the ‘backward region’ tag of Hyderabad-Karnataka, the Union government led by Manmohan Singh brought an amendment to Article 371 (J) of the Constitution in December 2012.

This amendment was brought after considering the report of Dr D N Nanjundappa Committee which toured the entire state to study the backward areas and recommend remedies to overcome the problem.

Though there was no satisfactory achievement with regard to providing employment to youths with the help of special reservation under this amendment to the constitution, a remarkable progress has been achieved in giving admission in professional colleges to students of H-K region with special reservation (75% in H-K and 8% outside H-K for the students belonging to the region). While the intake strength of admission to MBBS course has not crossed 300 seats before 2013, it reached 905 in 2018 and the first batch of 530 students who were admitted in 2014-15, availing special reservation facility, has completed their studies this year.

The intake of engineering students which did not cross 3,500 before 2013 has reached 6,350 this year and the first batch of 6,312 with BE degree has come out this year.Of the total 9,1855 sanctioned posts of H-K, 64,213 posts were filled up and 28,709 posts are vacant. Sources said only 9,699 posts were filled as per provision of amendment to Article 371 (J) from January 1, 2013 till date.