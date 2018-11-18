Home The Sunday Standard

‘Emotional intelligence’ training for Railway brass

Published: 18th November 2018

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: To help the stressed and burdened workforce, the Indian Railways has decided to train its top brass in ‘emotional intelligence’ - the art of handling interpersonal relationships judiciously and empathetically. 

General Managers (GMs) will attend a three-day workshop on December 10-12, while those for Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) will be held in two rounds on Nov 16-18 and Dec 7-9.

The Railway Board decided to conduct the customized workshop, ‘Leading with Emotional Intelligence’, in collaboration with Rajeshwar Upadhyaya, a facilitator of learning and executive coach for over 20 years, at the National Academy of Indian Railways. 

The Baroda-based Academy will bear the expenses for these workshops that aim at stress and anger management, decision making, better handling of interpersonal relationship, emotional expression, decision making and other soft skills.     

The Indian Railways has been taking various measures to hone skills of its over 13 lakh workforce. Last year, a Transformation Directorate was set up to infuse new ideas, to streamline HR policy and to adopt the latest technologies for bringing a change in work culture.  

The Directorate has been holding round-table sessions on issues such as green energy, catering and safety were heads of many private corporate houses shared their ideas with Railway officials. 
In 2015, a systematic human resource audit was undertaken to enhance organisational performance and to prepare the workforce for future challenges. The railway ministry has also launched a Transformation Lecture Series for guiding officers and staff on the transformation to be ushered in. 

OP Bhatt, ex-chairman of State Bank of India; M Damodaran, ex-chairman of SEBI, UTI and IDBI; motivational speaker and writer Shiv Khera and Pramath Raj Sinha, ex-MD and CEO of ABP Group, partner at McKinsey and founding Dean of Indian School of Business have already addressed the lecture series covering leadership, chain management, motivation, problem-solving, negotiations, communication and ethics.

