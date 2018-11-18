Hardline ULFA trying to cash in on Citizenship Bill fallout

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Some 30 years ago, in the aftermath of the six-year-long bloody Assam Agitation, an anti-immigrant sentiment had lured hundreds of young, educated Assamese to join the proscribed militant group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

History is repeating itself now, courtesy the Centre’s move to get the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 passed in Parliament for granting citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who arrived before December 31, 2014.

Seen as a spent force, Paresh Baruah’s ULFA-Independent faction is the biggest beneficiary of this controversy, with the latest intelligence and police reports suggesting at least 10 youths joined the outfit in the last 30 days alone. The number of recruits is presumed to be much higher as many cases go unreported.

“There are various numbers doing the rounds. Some say it is 30, while others claim it is 100.

Whom to believe? We have asked our officers and the special branch to conduct an enquiry,” Assam’s DGP Kuladhar Saikia said. Worse, the new recruits include the likes of a 16-year-old Class 10 girl and Pankaj Pratim Dutta, who, till last month, was a leader of the influential All Assam Students’ Union. “I have joined the ULFA as I strongly believe that only it can protect Assamese people,” Dutta had announced.

Whether the NDA government will seek Bill’s passage in the Winter Session of Parliament or not is something to be seen. But, the controversy surrounding it has strained the fragile Assamese-Bengali ties. In October, masked men killed five Bengalis in Tinsukia district.

If the Bill is eventually passed, locals fear, it will turn them into minorities and destroy their land, language and culture. Adding fuel to the fire is the propaganda by some outfits that the Bill will result in an influx of 1.9 crore Bengali Hindus from Bangladesh. Assam’s population is 3.12 crore, as per the last census.

“The ULFA’s popularity had waned when the Congress was in power. However, the Centre’s decision to table the controversial Bill and the Sonowal government’s failure to oppose it are forcing some youths to take up arms again,” Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said.

