Home The Sunday Standard

Sonam Lotus: Weatherman of all seasons for Kashmiris 

His predictions help the people plan marriages, schedule road trips, fix air travel dates and even regulate traffic on highways.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. File picture of vehicles moving towards Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: His predictions help the people plan marriages, schedule road trips, fix air travel dates and even regulate traffic on highways. Sonam Lotus, Director of the metrological department, Kashmir has earned a celebrity status for forecasting weather correctly over the years.

“It is challenging to make correct forecast in summers than winters,” Lotus told The Sunday Standard at the MeT office at Rambagh in uptown Srinagar.

Hailing from Shara village of Ladakh, he is the longest-serving director of the local metrological department and is serving in the post since 2008. Lotus and his men remain busy monitoring the weather with the help of various instruments. Climatological, data archival, historical data, weather and other sections work in synergy to produce weather updates.

For more accuracy, a ‘C’ Band 500-km range-Doppler radar was installed at the MeT office after the devastating 2004 floods which claimed about 300 lives and damaged property worth several crores. “We had predicted heavy rains, but none expected a flood of that nature. It was totally unexpected and unprecedented.” 

Such was its impact that the people in the Kashmir Valley included weather forecasts in their daily routine. “I keep the public sensibility in mind. You have to be responsible while giving predictions. You can’t create ‘types’ of predictions. I issue forecasts only after talking to my officials and those at IMD,” said Lotus.

“I get a lot of calls during summers and winters. In summers, the people call to get the weather forecast, so that they can plan marriage functions accordingly. In winters, the people call to plan land and air travel.” Even senior government officials contact him to know weather conditions for planning travel and meetings. It is his weather updates that help the government decide when to restrict movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only link road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. 
“Our weather forecast help saves lives of the people.” 

But, he said no weatherman can predict cent per cent correct forecast. “Our short duration forecast for a week or 10 days is near accurate, but the accuracy for the longer duration (say, a fortnight) drops.” 
According to him, work is challenging from April to August due to the highly unstable weather system.  “In winters, the prediction is easier because the weather system is well defined.” 

Incidentally, snow and rainfall this month are highest ever in more than three decades. Lotus claimed that his weather predictions are more accurate than those available online. “We have got more resources and technology for accurate predictions,” he said. “My responsibility has increased over the years. I issue weather forecasts keeping in mind the welfare of the people and to make their lives safe and secure.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Weatheman Sonam Lotus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp