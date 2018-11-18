Home The Sunday Standard

There is a method to Trump’s madness; his policies may actually benefit India: Diplomat Lalit Mansingh

I have experience of another personality, George W Bush, who I came to know closely.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Lalit Mansingh, one of India’s finest diplomats, who has served as foreign secretary and as ambassador to the US, tells Ramananda Sengupta why he believes the Trump presidency might actually be good for India. There are two ways of looking at Donald Trump. One is to underline his personality a come to certain conclusions about his capability as a leader. The other is to go beyond his personality and check if he has any core interests which can serve as a guide to policymaking. The public perception is that he has a mercurial personality, is egocentric and bigoted.

That is all there. But I believe that his personality is not of concern to Indians. How the hell does it matter to India whether he is a liar or a womanizer? I have to look at how it affects my country. And I have come to two conclusions:  Trump is not as erratic as he appears to be, because he has some core beliefs which he has not deviated from. There is a method behind his madness.

Diplomat Lalit Mansingh | Express

I have experience of another personality, George W Bush, who I came to know closely. He was also ridiculed by the western media as a mediocre intellectual who didn’t have the capacity to take large strategic decisions and stupidly started wars in Afghanistan, Iraq etc  But I found that he had a core belief: he was convinced that the world was divided into black and white, good and evil... The other belief he had was if America has to change its foreign policy, it needed friends, and almost out of the blue, he chooses India as a partner. Of the all the American presidents, he has been one of the greatest for India.

Coming to  Trump, he has been irrational, walked out of NAFTA, Rio, the Paris accord on Climate Change, alienated NATO, disturbed all of America’s close allies and made friends with the North Korean leader.  

But we’ve had more than a year of Trump, and despite whatever he has done to other countries, India has not suffered, but is actually a beneficiary of Trump’s policies. One, we have two problem countries: Pakistan and China.  Every American president has criticised both, but Trump has actually walked the talk. He has cut down almost $ 600 million of US aid and put Pakistan on notice... We should be grateful that an American president finally has the guts to take this stand. China has been growing so much that most countries are intimidated by it or overwhelmed by its financial largesse. 

But China is not a team player, it does not believe in multipolarity, or established rules and regulations, and it is aggressively claiming territory from almost all of its neighbours, Including India. Which American president had the guts to take on China?... The big lesson everybody learns from China is that being nice or decent does not mean it will respect you. Only if you show firmness and the willingness to exercise power will the Chinese want to have a deal.  

Trump has put pressure on China on a wide front, and not just on trade issues, but including security fields, which is what makes it interesting for us. So unless I see proof that Trump in his madness is actually going to harm Indian interests, and so far the evidence is otherwise, I would prefer to reserve my judgment.
(As told to Ramananda Sengupta)

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump India-US relations Diplomat Lalit Mansingh Indian Ambassador to US

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Isha
    Toto agreed with your view of points
    13 days ago reply
Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp