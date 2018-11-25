Home The Sunday Standard

A surgeon’s quest to be true son of the soil

For decades, the political landscape of Jhabua and Alirajpur districts of Madhya Pradesh has been dominated by Kantilal Bhuria, five-time sitting MP from Ratlam-Jhabua seat.

For decades, the political landscape of Jhabua and Alirajpur districts of Madhya Pradesh has been dominated by Kantilal Bhuria, five-time sitting MP from Ratlam-Jhabua seat. But, the Bhuria family has never represented the prestigious Jhabua Assembly seat.This time, the Congress has fielded Bhuria’s surgeon-son Dr Vikrant Bhuria from the seat which was won by the BJP in 2013.

Carrying the mantle of being Kantilal Bhuria’s son, 34-year-old Vikrant is locked in a fierce battle with G S Damor of the BJP and former MLA Javier Meda, who is a Congress rebel. Well aware of the tough political battle awaiting him, Vikrant started campaigning a year ago through the Adivasi Chetna Yatra that covered a distance of 300 km through 200 villages of Jhabua and Alirajpur districts in 11 days.

“I knew the needs of my people as a doctor … but the yatra helped me personally understand how the last two legislators, both youngsters, our party MLA (now a rebel candidate) Javier Meda and BJP MLA Shantilal Bhilwal, did nothing for the cause of the 2.7 lakh voters,” says Vikrant, who holds a master’s degree in surgery from Indore’s MGM College and has been running a hospital in Jhabua for the last four years.

Asking why a medico-son of a powerful politician cannot enter politics, Vikrant says his social media outreach and falia-chaupals (meeting youths in every village) have ensured that he doesn’t remain just a promising son of a neta, but instead emerges as the real son of the soil. 

