Case registered after Africans saved from mob

A case was registered against unnamed persons on Saturday after two Tanzanian women lodged a complaint about being wrongfully restrained at Dwarka.

NEW DELHI: A case was registered against unnamed persons on Saturday after two Tanzanian women lodged a complaint about being wrongfully restrained at Dwarka. In their complaint, the two women alleged that they were wrongfully restrained in Harsh Vihar, Kakrola, on the evening of November 22 after rumours of kidnapping in the area. A senior police officer said that a case had been registered at the Dwarka (North) police station and investigation was under way. 

Four Tanzanian women were rescued after a hostile crowd gathered outside their home in Dwarka following rumours that they were cannibals and were abducting children, police said on Friday.
Later, a police patrol party, while conducting searches in the area, found that two Nigerian men had been locked inside a room, and rescued them as well, they said, adding that there were rumours about them also being cannibals.

The police dismissed the rumours of the African nationals being cannibals and reiterated that all of them had been rescued. A police official confirmed that the women were rescued after police received a series of calls informing them that they had had an altercation with the locals.

When police teams reached there, they found that a crowd had gathered in front of the women’s house and allegations were afloat that they had killed a child and eaten his flesh.There was no assault on the Africans, police said, adding that all the six were brought to a police station for their safety and no one was injured.

