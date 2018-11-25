Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi police nab five of criminal gang after shoot-out

The police seized three country-made pistols, five live cartridges and house-breaking implements from the arrested men.

NEW DELHI:  Five Bangladeshi nationals involved in crimes such as robbery, attempt to murder and firing on police officials in cities across the country were arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. The arrests followed a brief exchange of fire between the police and the criminals, in which two of the men were injured. According to the police, the criminals were wanted in connection with crimes in Karnataka, Goa, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Kabir, Farooq, Zakir, Indadul and Aslam used to go to Bangladesh after committing crimes and would return to India later. The crime branch formed a 13-member team to arrest the criminals. After coming to know of the presence of the gang leaders, Farooq and Aslam, in Taimoor Nagar, the police moved in on Friday.The shoot-out happened between 12.15 am and 12.30 am on Saturday.

“The gang was in the area (of southeast Delhi) to look for a house to break into,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.“As the police team approached them, the gang members opened fire at head constable Vijay, but he did not suffer any injury because of his bulletproof jacket. The police retaliated, and two of the members were injured and fell down. The other three started running, but were overpowered” Ranjan added. 

The police seized three country-made pistols, five live cartridges and house-breaking implements from the arrested men.A case under the Arms Act and IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant), 353 (Assault on public servant), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 34 has been registered against the five arrested persons.      
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, who has earlier spoken of the need to have a National Register of Citizens in Delhi, akin to the one in Assam, said: “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is protecting Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to destabilise the nation. What a shame. A few days ago I got two threat calls from overseas; newly-made friends of Dubai-returned Kejriwal, who is hatching a conspiracy to eliminate me.”

