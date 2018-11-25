Home The Sunday Standard

Dolce & Gabbana says sorry as China debacle threatens its future

Dolce & Gabbana’s Chinese marketing scandal is fashion’s biggest faux pas since former Christian Dior designer John Galliano’s anti-Semitic rant in 2011, and it’s potentially far more costly.

While Dior got out of that mess by swiftly dismissing Galliano, D&G’s owners initially offered few explanations even as a boycott movement spread in China. Even after an apology Friday, damage control will be trickier as it is owned and operated by the designers with their names on the door: Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. 

Designer Domenico Dolce and Stefano
Gabbana at the Dolce & Gabbana
Naked King Secret Show show during
Milan Men’s Fashion Week | Bloomberg

 

“Consumers don’t just buy a product. They buy an idea, an image that has values embedded in it,” luxury consultant Mario Ortelli said. With China’s shoppers making up around two-thirds of the industry’s growth, “everyone needs Chinese trust.”Almost all major Chinese e-commerce sites including Alibaba Group’s Tmall and JD.com have suspended sale of D&G products in China since it posted an ad showing a Chinese model struggling to eat Italian food with chopsticks, which consumers deemed condescending. The boycott spread to foreign sites, with Richemont’s Yoox Net-A-Porter removing D&G items from Chinese and Hong Kong (HK) portals.

The scandal intensified after degrading remarks about Chinese people were sent from  Gabbana’s Instagram account. On Friday, the founders said sorry in Mandarin. “We will not forget this lesson and this will never happen again,” Gabbana said in the video. “And we must try harder to understand and respect Chinese culture. Finally, we ask from the bottom of our hearts for your forgiveness.” The fallout also spread offline to brick-and-mortar retailers on Friday, with Lane Crawford removing D&G items from stores in China and HK.

In their apology clip, the designers didn’t repeat an earlier allegation that their Instagram accounts were hacked. Providing evidence for this could help regain Chinese trust, said Luca Solca of Exane BNP Paribas. 

The crisis shows the need for a “multinational, multicultural, diverse leadership organisation, able to perceive and integrate different sensitivities,” Solca said. The challenge for D&G is that it’s not a multinational giant but a closely held Italian business run by its two founders. 

A tongue-in-cheek, cartoon-ish characterisation of Italian identity — with ad campaigns showing large families touching each other and yelling in public — has been a staple of D&G’s marketing.That pitch helped expand its sales to 1.35 billion euros ($1.54 billion) last year, according to Business Insider. D&G is bigger and more profitable than rival Gianni Versace, which Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. is buying for $2.2 billion. But trying to export its ironic marketing tone to China may have been a step too far. Ryan Meng, a fashion buyer for Chinese boutiques, was one of many to joke online that D&G now stood for “dead and gone”. “It’s extremely unfortunate for all the Chinese team helping to handle the operation while working for someone like that,” he said.Bloomberg

