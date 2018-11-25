Home The Sunday Standard

Expect temple law pitch as VHP builds buzz

Sadhus present a memento to Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya on Saturday| pti

LUCKNOW: On the eve of the VHP’s mega Dharma Sabha, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray parachuted into Ayodhya on Saturday and demanded the BJP-led central government to announce the Ram temple’s construction date.

Addressing a gathering of Shiv Sainiks and seers of Ayodhya, he assured full support if the Centre brought an ordinance or a law.  The Dharma Sabha’s anticipated harping on the legislation route could be part of a scripted effort to drum up popular support as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat indicated in Haridwar, though the Ayodhya title suit was still pending before the Supreme Court. “I don’t have to repeat it time and again.

We have made our stand very clear that the government of the day should bring a law in Parliament to facilitate the temple construction in Ayodhya as it can’t be built anywhere else in the world,” Bhagwat said.

According to highly-placed RSS sources, the Sangh has drawn up a four-pronged plan: one, holding Dharma Sabhas simultaneously at Ayodhya, Bengaluru and Nagpur; two, approaching MPs and governors to pressure the government; three, organising a huge rally in Delhi on December 9; and four, conducting yajnas and poojas across India.

“If the Centre fails to do anything in this direction, a final decision will be taken by the highest body of seers at the Dharma Sansad in Prayag on January 31 and February 1, 2019,” said the RSS source. Ayodhya on Saturday resembled a fortress with massive security deployment and drone cameras and ant i - ter ror commandos keeping vigil. 

JILANI said the “BJP has been politicising this matter since 1989. With general elections approaching, many others have picked up the issue. The Shiv Sena is pushing the issue in order to corner the BJP.” Iqbal Ansari, the original litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title suit, said he was satisfied with the security arrangements ahead of the ‘Dharam Sabha’ but said there were concerns among Muslims because of 1992.

“We have no objection to the ‘Dharam Sabha’ and the Government has made all arrangements to ensure peace. But in the backdrop of what had happened in 1992, I have heard that some people have moved out,” Ansari said. Kamal Farooqui of the All- India Muslim Personal Law Board said, “By making irresponsible statements, some people are undermining the position of the Supreme Court and are doing great harm.”

