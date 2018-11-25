Home The Sunday Standard

Families of three accident victims to get  Rs 3 crore relief

A tribunal has awarded Rs 3.07 crore as compensation to families of three men who died in a road accident while travelling from Noida to Kotdwar in Uttarakhand.

Published: 25th November 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: A tribunal has awarded Rs 3.07 crore as compensation to families of three men who died in a road accident while travelling from Noida to Kotdwar in Uttarakhand. Motor Accident Claims Tribunal presiding officer M K Nagpal announced the hefty compensation to the next kin of the three victims, Sandeep Balodi, Satish Kumar and Deepak Kainthola, who were killed when their car collided with a tractor near Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh nearly six years ago.

Holding the rash and negligent driving of the tractor guilty for the fatalities, the tribunal ordered the driver, the owner and its insurer to jointly dole out the compensation. The quantum of the compensation was decided as per the financial status of each of the three victims. The tribunal awarded `10.83 lakh to the aged parents of 25-year-old Balodi and `53.65 lakh to the family of 30-year-old Kumar. 

It awarded Rs 2.42 crore to the aged parents of Kainthola, a software engineer, who was 33-year-old when he died in the accident. With inputs from Agencies

