Farm distress is a result of Congress’s failed policies: Narendra Modi

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Almost a year-and-a-half after six farmers were killed in police firing during the farmers stir in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally arrived in the West MP district on Saturday, addressing poll rally in support of party candidates from Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam districts. The PM invoked the persona of Sardar Patel at the rally, blaming the wrong policies of the erstwhile Congress regimes at the Centre and state for the agri distress.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to double the income of farmers by 2022. However, he didn’t spare a word about the killing of six farmers in police firing at two separate places in Mandsaur district on June 6, 2017.

Of his 50-minute-long speech, Modi dedicated around 39 minutes to farmers and agriculture, blaming erstwhile Congress regimes squarely for the farmers’ plight. He ended his address by urging voters to ensure that not a single seat in Mandsaur is won by Congress in the coming polls. “Ensure that the Congress isn’t able to win even a single seat from Mandsaur, as only after being wiped out again will they learn not to stoke fire in the future,” Modi said, apparently blaming the Congress for the 2017 violence.

“Had Sardar Patel been the first PM of the country, the lives of farmers would have not been ruined as was the case during the 55-50 years of Congress regime in the country. The hardships being faced by farmers presently are the result of the wrong policies of previous Congress governments. We inherited the legacy of their lapses and the image of the present government, too, is being sullied because of their mistakes,” Modi said.The PM said his government needs some more time to wash the ‘sins’ of the Congress.