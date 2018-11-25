Home The Sunday Standard

Farm distress is a result of Congress’s failed policies: Narendra Modi

He reiterated his government’s commitment to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Published: 25th November 2018 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi addresses a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.| PTI

BHOPAL:  Almost a year-and-a-half after six farmers were killed in police firing during the farmers stir in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally arrived in the West MP district on Saturday, addressing poll rally in support of party candidates from Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam districts. The PM invoked the persona of Sardar Patel at the rally, blaming the wrong policies of the erstwhile Congress regimes at the Centre and state for the agri distress.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to double the income of farmers by 2022. However, he didn’t spare a word about the killing of six farmers in police firing at two separate places in Mandsaur district on June 6, 2017.

Of his 50-minute-long speech, Modi dedicated around 39 minutes to farmers and agriculture, blaming erstwhile Congress regimes squarely for the farmers’ plight. He ended his address by urging voters to ensure that not a single seat in Mandsaur is won by Congress in the coming polls. “Ensure that the Congress isn’t able to win even a single seat from Mandsaur, as only after being wiped out again will they learn not to stoke fire in the future,” Modi said, apparently blaming the Congress for the 2017 violence.

“Had Sardar Patel been the first PM of the country, the lives of farmers would have not been ruined as was the case during the 55-50 years of Congress regime in the country. The hardships being faced by farmers presently are the result of the wrong policies of previous Congress governments. We inherited the legacy of their lapses and the image of the present government, too, is being sullied because of their mistakes,” Modi said.The PM said his government needs some more time to wash the ‘sins’ of the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp