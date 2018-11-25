Home The Sunday Standard

Fear of loss, making Modi hateful of us, counters Rahul Gandhi

He claimed the deal was meant to benefit industrialist Anil Ambani.

Published: 25th November 2018 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:23 AM

Rahul Gandhi interacts with party workers in MP on Saturday| PTI

BHOPAL:  With the poll campaign for the November 28 assembly election nearing its end in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress national president Rahul Gandhi addressed three poll rallies in Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh districts on Saturday.

Addressing a rally in Damoh district, Rahul said the fear of losing the 2019 general elections has created “hatred” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mind against the Congress. He said that while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks with decency, PM Modi doesn’t whenever he attacks the Congress and his (Rahul’s) family members.

“When you hear Modi speak, he uses wrong words and speaks with hatred. He also tells lies. The faith reposed by the people and youths in the BJP is now broken,” Gandhi said.“While he speaks with contempt about me and my family, Shivraj Singh Chouhan uses decent language.

Modi doesn’t know how to speak decently. But Rahul Gandhi will always maintain decency in public discourse,” he said.

“Though Chouhan has indulged in corruption, he maintains decency even when he says anything against us,” Gandhi said. Reiterating his party’s promise to waive off farmers’ loans if voted to power, Gandhi said, “Let our government assume power in MP. The loans of farmers, upto `2 lakh, will be waived in 10 days. We did it in Karnataka. Now, we’ll replicate it in MP.”

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP had grown more intense since the Congress government accused the Modi government of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal woth France. 

