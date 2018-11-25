From a fiery students’ leader to a neta in the making, meet Lalhmachhuana

Prasanta Mazumdar By

AIZAWL: Meet Lalhmachhuana, the ruling Congress’s 34-year-old candidate from the Serlui constituency in poll-bound Mizoram. Leadership and politics are not new to this graduate and law school dropout. He was a fiery leader of the influential Mizo Students’ Association (MSA), serving as its treasurer, general secretary and finally its president between 2006 and 2015. The Congress, which saw a “leader in the making”, later appointed him as the president of the National Students’ Union of India, Mizoram.

Lalhmachhuana is the youngest Congress candidate this Mizoram election. “He is a charismatic leader and we have no doubt that he will go a long way. He is well-respected by students,” says party spokesman Maliana.Ask Lalhmachhuana why he entered politics and he says it is to bring about a change in Mizoram’s education system.

“Although Mizoram’s literacy rate is one of the highest in the country, it hasn’t been able to compete with the other states. Most youth excelling in competitive exams come from CBSE background. We have our state board. I want CBSE courses to be introduced in Mizoram state board syllabus,” he says.

Born in Bilkhawthlir, Lalhmachhuana says that if elected, he will build roads and work for the welfare of farmers and youths. “Jobs are not for everyone. I want the youths to take up farming. It has a tremendous scope. We can grow every plant here as the land is fertile,” he adds. The constituency, which has 18,906 voters, braces for a straight contest between the Congress and the Mizo National Front.

“People in Serlui have known me since my childhood. I have already visited all 17 villages in the constituency twice, interacting with around 80 per cent of the voters. I am also conducting house-to-house campaigns. I am winning,” a confident Lalhmachhuana says.Asked about today’s brand of politics, he says, “Politics is everything. Politics is not dirty … we make it dirty.”

