High winds help improve air quality in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Increased wind speed marginally improved Delhi’s air quality on Saturday, from ‘very poor’ a day earlier to ‘poor’. Winds are favourable for dispersion of pollutants, said authorities. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the overall air quality index (AQI) at 244, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. According to the parameters, AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.

Particulate matter (PM) concentration is likely to be reduced due to the increased wind speed.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 119 micrograms per cubic metres, and the PM10 level was recorded at 238.

While 31 areas in the capital recorded ‘poor’ air quality, four areas were found to have ‘moderate’ air quality, according to the CPCB data. Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida also recorded ‘poor’ air quality.The city’s high humidity would be unfavourable for the air quality and stubble burning would have marginal impact, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.