Indie band to enthral Chennai with Sufi Rock performance

Keeping a band together is tough in the best of times. But Jugni, one of the most popular Sufi rock bands in India has made the impossible, possible.

Keeping a band together is tough in the best of times. But Jugni, one of the most popular Sufi rock bands in India has made the impossible, possible. With over 700 shows to their credit, they will soon be performing at the Hard Rock Café.

Kushagra Nautiyal

It was the urge to create something new – a fusion of Rock and Sufi music that brought together Rohit Bhatt (lead vocalist) and Sagar Chawla (lead guitarist) together to form the band. The duo brought together artists from various genres and thus, Kushagra Nautiyal, the songwriter and producer, became a part of it. 

“Of the few, Hard Rock Café has been one of the most monumental platforms known to all. For our band itself, this will be our seventh performance in the last three years,” shares Nautiyal. From producing music to directing, editing and producing videos—the six-member band is known for multi-tasking. 

