Lucknow Diary

A biomarker to detect bacterial infection

In a rare feat, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has developed a biomarker to facilitate detection of bacterial infection in human body within just two hours. Earlier, doctors detected bacterial infection using another biomarker called Procalcitonin through which around 40% infections used to go undetected and it took anywhere from 10 to 72 hours to detect infections.

The new marker would also differentiate between fevers due to infections and those due to autoimmune diseases. “Before this, such a biomarker, which could detect bacterial infection in just two hours, was not available in the world,” said Dr Vikas Agarwal of the department of clinical immunology at SGPGIMS. The achievement has been acknowledged by the international fraternity.

Students to have access to e-library

It’s good news for students of Lucknow University and its 167 affiliated colleges. Now they will have access to the university’s first e-library from the next academic session. The cyber library will offer online courses, online IQ tests and quizzes, as well as online preparation material for competitive examinations to students. It will have 200 computers for students to read and research a wide range of online material. Besides having the latest e-books, the cyber library will have the digitised versions of LU’s rich collection of old newspapers, manuscripts and rare books. LU’s well known Tagore library is being extended to start the e-library.

Lucknow air turning toxic by the day

While we keep talking about the dipping air quality in Delhi and NCR and discuss ways out to get relief , Lucknow residents are also inhaling toxicity day in and day out. State capital’s air quality has been continuing to be in ‘very poor category’ for a week now. The city also ranked first in terms of the number of patients availing ambulance for respiratory distress.

While PM2.5 up to 50 is considered ‘good air quality’, its level in Lucknow was recorded at 308 microgram/cubic metre on Friday. A day before it was recorded at 310. In the last six months, Lucknow has also topped in the number of patients who availed ambulance service for respiratory distress problem.

Project on a revival course

Jaiprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) project, which had come under CBI radar for alleged financial irregularities, is likely to be revived soon with pumping of funds by the UP government. The project was under the scanner over the quality of construction.

It has now got a nod for revival. When it started in 2013 under the SP government, its total cost was Rs 865 crore. Now, the cost has gone up to Rs 975 crore. Lucknow Development Authority has sent a revised detailed project report of Rs 110 crore to the government for approval. An LDA official said that 80% of the project is complete.