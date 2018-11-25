Home The Sunday Standard

Mahish: Finding religious parallels in France and India

Similar to the original TSC’s, Mahish is set in a provincial town.

Published: 25th November 2018

Mahish has been written in Hindi by Rajesh Nirmal

Blending religion and politics, Delhi-based theatre group Third Space Collective’s (TSC) latest offering Mahish (buffalo) is a modern-day rendition of Romanian French playwright Eugene Ionesco’s play Rhinoceros. The play originally written and staged in 1960 is considered by many to be Ionesco’s work and identified as one of the masterpieces of the Theatre of the Absurd.

Theatre director Neel Sengupta says, “We wanted to capture the social climate of France that was present in Ionesco’s Rhinoceros, and we found that in the religious landscape of our country. While researching we landed upon the lost narrative of Durga and Mahishasur and decided to use that to our advantage. Buffaloes are not an unusual animal to find in our streets but the mythological aspect is often lost upon us.” 

Similar to the original TSC’s, Mahish is set in a provincial town.  However, the locals are engrossed in Jagrata during annual Navratra festivities when a beguiling event turns everyone’s world upside down. From close loved ones to acquaintances — everyone slowly transforms into buffaloes or Mahish.

This becomes a phenomenon which everyone can identify but no one is able to comprehend it. “Mahish represents ‘the other’ in the play. Everything that is not human is labelled under Mahish. One may be Mahish by birth or by enforcement,” explains Sengupta. 

From the play
Lines such as Manushya khatre mein hai and Dharam ka apna logic hota hai are repeated by the cast to indicate the triviality of everyday emotion.

When and Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation Chhattarpur, 
November 25, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm

religion politics

