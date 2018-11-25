Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor Didi’s grit to enter Vidhan Sabha

This 2010 Bachelor of Dental Surgery graduate from Jabalpur plunged into politics in 2015.

Published: 25th November 2018 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

BHOPAL:  With elections fast approaching in Madhya Pradesh, sitting Congress MLA from Nagod Assembly seat Yadvendra Singh and former MLA and current BJP Lok Sabha member from Khajuraho Nagendra Singh are spending sleepless nights. This, not owing to the threat from the BSP, but due to medico-turned-politician Rashmi Singh Patel (31), who is Satna panchayat vice-chairperson.

This 2010 Bachelor of Dental Surgery graduate from Jabalpur plunged into politics in 2015. She first became a district panchayat member from Uchehra and was later elected as the district panchayat vice-chairperson. 

The doctor, who has been holding medical camps across Nagod Assembly segment for the last two years, feels that politics is not just the preserve of established political parties like BJP, Congress and others.
The young dentist forayed into politics in 2016 when she joined the BJP and wanted to contest polls on a party ticket.

But with the saffron party denying her a ticket, she decided to contest as an Independent. Rashmi was subsequently expelled from the party. If sources close to her are to be believed, all kinds of pressure tactics, including a threat of probing the assets of her father-in-law, a state government official, in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh was exerted on her to back out in favour of the BJP candidate.

But she was undeterred. “I’m here to win and serve the youths who neither want the Congress nor the BJP, but want someone who has no party lines and only works for their welfare,” says Rashmi.
Rashmi is primarily focusing on her strong connect with villagers as ‘Doctor Didi’ and relying on door-to-door campaigns and holding youth panchayats across the constituency.  

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh MLA Rashmi Singh Patel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp