Moon shines over the music of the soul

Performing  at the Season 2 Finale of Under a Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night by Teamwork Arts, he, as part of the Anirudh Varma Collective, prepares himself for an intoxicating release.

Published: 25th November 2018

Performing  at the Season 2 Finale of Under a Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night by Teamwork Arts, he, as part of the Anirudh Varma Collective, prepares himself for an intoxicating release. The event is an effort by Friends of Music an initiative that keeps up the tradition of celebrating music with friends and family. Started in 1994, it’s all about shuffling the jukebox and presenting known and upcoming artistes.

Playing with The Anirudh Varma Collective is Sharat and Friends led by Sharat Chandra Srivastava, a violinist. He, like Varma, started learning music fairly early. It was Srivastava’s grandfather, violinist Pt Joi Srivastava, who served as his mentor. 

For the upcoming performance, Srivastava will be joined by musicians Igor Bezget, Tadej Kampl, Chintan Kalra, Joshua Grant, Sid Mathur, Karan Sharma, Ishaan Chhabra and Madhabika Nayak.
Being a part of the rock band Parikrama, and having founded the band Mrigya, he has never been one to be restricted to genres. For Varma, too, genres simply portray one’s upbringing. They allow him to explore other cultures and form of music which is needed for his discerning ear.

November 25, at 1AQ, opposite Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, 7 pm onwards.
Entry: Tickets starting `1,000 (+ 28% GST). Available at: Twagateway.com

