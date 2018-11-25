Of cheese fondue and chilly toast

Ayesha Singh By

The worst thing about being a chef?

A pinch of extra salt can disappoint the guest.

An ingredient you most use? Chicken.

Last day on earth, what city will you be eating in?

London.

Besides cooking, what are you passionate about?

Reading and travelling.

A side of you people don’t see often?

Teaching.

A culinary trick that works wonders?

Seasoning at every step.

How many times do you lose your temper in the kitchen? Once a month.

Besides the usual eating haunts, which place has great food?

Karol Bagh.

Winter comfort food?

Warm cheese fondue.

your special?

BBQ chicken fingers with Romesco sauce.

A dish with the shortest recipe but big satisfaction?

Chilly Cheese Toast. Mix black pepper, green, red and yellow capsicums, green chili, parsley, chilli flakes, mozzarella and cheddar. Put on a slice of bread and bake it for three minutes at 180 degree centigrade.

Ashish Singh, Corporate Chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, has worked with Ilaichi kitchen and Bar (UK). In 2016, he won the Best Chef Award at the third edition of the Top Chef Awards. Recently, Ashish Singh was a part of a team of chefs who put together the customary Asean Summit State Banquet dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan.