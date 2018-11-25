Home The Sunday Standard

Parantha Perfecto!

There is no dearth of paranthas in Delhi but if you are fed up of the regular aloo, paneer and other paranthas, head to CR Park Market for a welcome variation of Mughlai Paranthas

Published: 25th November 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Murthal

If you are seeking a midnight street-food rendezvous, Murthal is your go-to. The dhaba offers has a lot of vegetarian options, and also boasts vegan paranthas. 

Tip: The place is usually crowded, always a good idea to choose odd hours to visit Murthal.
Time: Open 24 hours.
Address: GT Road, Murthal.

ITO

There is nothing better than piping hot paranthas on a cold Delhi evening. With his six varieties – potato, onion potato, cauliflower, egg, and mixed vegetable, the paranthas come with complementary aachar and chutney. But if your hunger pangs are not satiated, get an egg curry and butter at an additional cost.

Tip: Ask for your parantha to be customised. Sardarji can really spice things up and down. 
Time:  8 pm 
TO 12 am.
Address: Near Metro gate 4, ITO Road.  

CR Park MARKET

There is no dearth of paranthas in Delhi but if you are fed up of the regular aloo, paneer and other paranthas, head to CR Park Market for a welcome variation of Mughlai Paranthas. A favourite among Bengalis, Mughlai Paranthas have different kinds of stuffing — minced meat, eggs 
and veggies.

Tip: Don’t mind your waiting turn. Patience will earn you your parantha. 
Time: 9 am to 10 pm.
Address: Market No. 1, CR Park. 

HKV

Done with club hopping at Hauz Khas and wondering where to eat before heading to that after-party? Hidden behind the main lane in Hauz Khas Village, near the parking area is this sweet midnight spot. For vegetarians, aloo paranthas and aloo-pyaz paranthas are a must. If you are a non-vegetarian, you must try the chicken parantha and mutton kheema parantha. 

Tip: They serve a variety of milkshakes to go with your meal.  
Time: Till 4 am.
Address: Back lane, near Prem Paranthewala, HKV.

Moolchand

Want something hot, greasy and delicious? Welcome to Moolchand is known for iconic fried chillies, white butter and chaat masala to go with their paranthas. A hub for college students, a bite into the fluffy, crisp paranthas will transport you to food heaven. And while you are here, try out their choor-choor nan. 

Tip: Pair this outing with your shopping trip to Lajpat Market.
Time: 8.30 am to 11.30 pm.
Address: Below Moolchand Metro station.

Comments

