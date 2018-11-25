Home The Sunday Standard

Police force is a part of my family: Arvind Kejriwal

Constables Birendra Singh and Deepak Kumar were posted at the police stations in Palam Village and RK Puram, respectively.

NEW DELHI:  At a time when a majority of his party workers and senior leaders are targeting Delhi Police for acting as the BJP’s ‘goon wing’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal struck a conciliatory note on Saturday when he asserted that the police force was a part of his family. 

In Delhi, the AAP government has been at odds with the Delhi Police for the last three years. The latest flashpoint was the chilli powder attack on Kejriwal inside the Secretariat, for which his party squarely blamed the Delhi Police for the major security lapse. 

Recently, some AAP MLAs had submitted a letter requesting the Chief Minister to stop the compensation scheme of providing a sizeable compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of the kin of the police personnel martyred on the line of duty.

“I am sad that both these brave personnel of the Delhi Police lost their life around three years ago, but we have been able to come to their family with a mark of respect... The Delhi Police is my family. It’s a part of my family. The Delhi Police is not an individual, and it is not about a handful of officers. The Delhi Police belongs to the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said while giving away the compensation amount to the families of the two constables who died on duty.

Constables Birendra Singh and Deepak Kumar were posted at the police stations in Palam Village and RK Puram, respectively. On his way to attend work, Singh’s motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The constable had died by the time he was taken to a hospital.  

Similarly, Kumar was on night picket duty on Africa Avenue Marg three years ago. While he was checking a van, a truck hit the barricades and dragged it towards Kumar. The constable was trapped between the barricade and the van, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to AIIMS but succumbed to his injuries.

