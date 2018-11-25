Saharias all set for poll festival

Kumar Vikram By

SHEOPUR: Their way of life may be far removed from the one bred in the midst of the worldly charms of city life and they barely have a layman’s sense of what voting is all about. But that isn’t stopping them from queuing up in numbers outside poll booths and having their fingers inked as the poll bandwagon rolls into Madhya Pradesh on November 28.

“I remember using my thumb for casting my vote the last time. However, this time, I am told that I will have to press a button on a machine. But that surely won’t stop me from going out and voting,” Maan Singh, a member of the Saharia tribe in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, said.

Asked if he would be able to cast his vote through the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) this time, he exuded an air of confidence, saying, “Some people came here and showed us a film on how to use the voting machine.”What he wished to convey was that some officials from the Election Commission had been to the area where he resides to demonstrate the functioning of EVMs.

The Saharia people are concentrated mainly in Kalahal block of Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, around 70 km from Swai Madhopur in Rajasthan.Ramraj Meena, an official associated with implementing the Centre’s National Rural Livelihood Mission in the area and also vested with the added responsibility of raising poll awareness among the locals, said that tribe inhabit the state in sizeable numbers.

“They are mainly based in Sheopur district. They number more than 60,000 in this district alone. Our team had made several visits to the area to show locals how to cast their votes through EVMs. We even made a video on the functioning of EVMs and showed it to them,” Meena said.