Home The Sunday Standard

Saharias all set for poll festival

Their way of life may be far removed from the one bred in the midst of the worldly charms of city life and they barely have a layman’s sense of what voting is all about.

Published: 25th November 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

People belonging to the Saharia tribe are concentrated mainly in Kalahal block of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh| Naveen Kumar

SHEOPUR: Their way of life may be far removed from the one bred in the midst of the worldly charms of city life and they barely have a layman’s sense of what voting is all about. But that isn’t stopping them from queuing up in numbers outside poll booths and having their fingers inked as the poll bandwagon rolls into Madhya Pradesh on November 28.

“I remember using my thumb for casting my vote the last time. However, this time, I am told that I will have to press a button on a machine. But that surely won’t stop me from going out and voting,” Maan Singh, a member of the Saharia tribe in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, said.

Asked if he would be able to cast his vote through the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) this time, he exuded an air of confidence, saying, “Some people came here and showed us a film on how to use the voting machine.”What he wished to convey was that some officials from the Election Commission had been to the area where he resides to demonstrate the functioning of EVMs.

The Saharia people are concentrated mainly in Kalahal block of Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, around 70 km from Swai Madhopur in Rajasthan.Ramraj Meena, an official associated with implementing the Centre’s National Rural Livelihood Mission in the area and also vested with the added responsibility of raising poll awareness among the locals, said that tribe inhabit the state in sizeable numbers. 

“They are mainly based in Sheopur district. They number more than 60,000 in this district alone. Our team had made several visits to the area to show locals how to cast their votes through EVMs. We even made a video on the functioning of EVMs and showed it to them,” Meena said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp