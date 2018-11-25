Shadow of BJP chases Congress in Mizoram

Prasanta Mazumdar By

AIZAWL: The BJP hardly has any base in poll-bound Mizoram but the shadow of the party is chasing the ruling Congress. The Congress and the state’s principal opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) are the two key players in this Christian-majority state. However, the attack of the ruling party has been invariably on the BJP whose presence is scarcely felt.

The BJP, which never won a seat in Mizoram, however, may end up winning two to three seats in areas of the ethnic minorities such as the Brus (Reangs) and the Chakmas who are a mix of Hindus and Christians.

The Congress is jittery about the BJP, primarily because of its political engineering which helped the saffron party grab power in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

“We have no doubt the BJP has a tacit understanding with some regional parties including the MNF. The BJP wants to rise to power in Mizoram through the backdoor,” Congress spokesman Maliana told reporters in Aizawl on Monday.

BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma countered the Congress leader saying, “We will have it through the front door”.Sarma said, “We will surprise everyone by winning Mizo seats too. We have friends in the Congress and the MNF. If there is any shortfall (post-election), we have enough friends in both the parties.”

BJP senses a chance of turning tables on Congress

