Home The Sunday Standard

Sushma Swaraj declines Pakistan invite to attend Kartarpur event

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the event.

Published: 25th November 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday tweeted that he had formally invited his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Pakistan on November 28. 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the event.

In a late night response, Swaraj responded that while she would be unable to attend since she was campaigning in Telangana that day, but that “being mindful of the sentiments of our Sikh citizens and the importance of facilitating their smooth and easy access to holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, we will be sending Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister for Food Processing Industries and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (IC) for Housing & Urban Affairs, as Government of India’s representatives for the event planned for 28 November 2018.”

Earlier, describing the invitation as “a neat trick by the Pakistanis,” an official had remarked that: “If Sushma refuses, the Pakistanis can tell the world how India is constantly rejecting its offers for peace and friendship. If she accepts, it will be seen as India finally relenting to Pakistani pressure for talks.” 

Mehmood Qureshi’s tweet had evoked divided responses in Pakistan too.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sushma Swaraj Kartarpur Sahib

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp