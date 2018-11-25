Home The Sunday Standard

Tabling varied sizes to raise a spirited peg, Cheers to that!

Whisky  tasting is a sensory exercise, and the glassware intimately connects us to our favourite tipple.

Published: 25th November 2018 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Whisky tasting is a sensory exercise, and the glassware intimately connects us to our favourite tipple. Have you ever wondered if the change in dimension of the glassware influences the perception of whisky? To test the theory, Sommelier Magandeep Singh conducted a special whisky-tasting session in partnership with Lucaris crystal glassware and Diageo at Taj Mahal Hotel, Mansingh Road, New Delhi.

Two different styles of single malt, Cragganmore and Lagavulin 16 were chosen for the experiment. Cragganmore is a Speyside whisky with light fruity herbal notes and subtly sweetish malty tinge. And on the other hand, Lagavulin 16 is a very peaty and dry malt.

Bold, complex yet refined, it has burnt tobacco notes with profound elements of brine. For the glassware, we chose double rock glass variant — Hong Kong hip — which is slightly curved with a narrow brim, and Bangkok bliss which has a comparatively wider brim of the same diameter as the bottom of the glass.

First off, we poured a dram of the complex yet balanced Cragganmore in the narrow-brimmed Hong Kong hip. The narrowness helped the cause of accentuating and ushering the aromas on the nose and you are able to easily identify the different notes. On the contrary, when the same whisky was poured in the Bangkok bliss with the wider brim, it in a way lost a bit of those signature aromas. It is interesting how a little more air in the glasses changes things.

We now moved on to the bold and robust Lagavulin 16 and poured in the wide-brimmed Bangkok bliss. You could easily identify the intense, peat-rich, sweet , spicy and smoky aroma on the nose. And finally, when we sniffed the Lagavulin in the Honk Kong hip, the burnt tobacco and briny smokiness turned so strong that it overpowered all other notes. Everybody has their own favourite whisky. You can’t compare whiskys as it is very subjective and personality driven. (The author writes on food and beverage among other things.)

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Whisky Whisky tasting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp